The Love Witch

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
The Love Witch poster
Contains strong sex, sexualised nudity, violence and bloody images. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Wednesday 1st March 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Anna Biller

Written by:

Anna Biller

Produced by:

Anna Biller

Starring:

Samantha Robinson, Jeffrey Vincent Parise, Laura Waddell, Gian Keys, Jared Sanford and Robert Seeley

Genres:

Comedy, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Elaine, a beautiful young witch, is determined to find a man to love her. In her gothic Victorian apartment she makes spells and potions, and then picks up men and seduces them. However her spells work too well, and she ends up with a string of hapless victims. When she finally meets the man of her dreams, her desperation to be loved will drive her to the brink of insanity and murder. With a visual style that pays tribute to Technicolor thrillers of the 1970s, The Love Witch explores female fantasy and the repercussions of pathological narcissism.

The Love Witch Cast

Samantha Robinson

Samantha Robinson headshot

Date of Birth:

19 October 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Love Witch

Jeffrey Vincent Parise

Jeffrey Vincent Parise headshot

Date of Birth:

1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Love Witch

Laura Waddell

Laura Waddell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Love Witch

Gian Keys

Gian Keys headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Love Witch

Jared Sanford

Jared Sanford headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Love Witch

Robert Seeley

Robert Seeley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Love Witch

