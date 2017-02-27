* × Change Settings

The Olive Tree El olivo

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
The Olive Tree poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Wednesday 15th March 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema - view the list.

Directed by:

Icíar Bollaín

Written by:

Paul Laverty

Produced by:

Viola Fügen, Juan Gordon and Michael Weber

Starring:

Anna Castillo, Javier Gutiérrez, Pep Ambròs, Manuel Cucala, Miguel Angel Aladren and Carme Pla

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Alma is a young girl with emotional problems and a special relationship with her grandfather Ramón, an old country man who stopped talking about 12 years ago after his son, Alma's father, sold a 2000-years-old olive tree in order to open a restaurant. Dominated by the sadness and the melancholia by the loss of his most beloved tree, Ramon spends his days visiting the place where the olive tree was planted, hoping the day the tree returns. Unable to bear the situation any longer, Alma looking for the olive tree, discovering that it was acquired by a Germany's energy company located in Dusseldorf. Without money or resources, Alma convinces her uncle Alcachofa and her friend Rafa to go in a truck from Spain to Germany to recover the tree, starting a travel with unexpected consequences for everyone.

Reviews

The Olive Tree Cast

Recommendations

