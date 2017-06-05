* × Change Settings

Berlin Syndrome

6.4 / 1949 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
Berlin Syndrome poster
Contains strong threat, violence, injury detail, sex and sexualised nudity. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 10 cinemas on Friday 9th June 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 6th July 2017.

Official Site:

www.facebook.com

Directed by:

Cate Shortland

Written by:

Shaun Grant, Melanie Joosten and Cate Shortland

Produced by:

Polly Staniford

Starring:

Teresa Palmer, Max Riemelt, Matthias Habich, Lucie Aron, Cem Tuncay and Vitus Wieser

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

While holidaying in Berlin, Australian photojournalist, Clare meets Andi, a charismatic local man and there is an instant attraction between them. A night of passion ensues. But what initially appears to be the start of a romance suddenly takes an unexpected and sinister turn when Clare wakes the following morning to discover Andi has left for work and locked her in his apartment. An easy mistake to make, of course, except Andi has no intention of letting her go again. Ever.

