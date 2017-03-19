* × Change Settings

City of Tiny Lights

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
City of Tiny Lights poster
Contains strong language and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Friday 28th April 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 4th May 2017.

Directed by:

Pete Travis

Written by:

Patrick Neate

Produced by:

Rebecca O'Brien and Ado Yoshizaki Cassuto

Starring:

Riz Ahmed, Billie Piper, James Floyd, Cush Jumbo, Roshan Seth and Hannah Rae

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

City of Tiny Lights is a witty gumshoe in contemporary (sub)urban London. When Asian Private Eye, Tommy Akhtar, is put on the trail of missing hooker, Sexy Russian, he begins to expose a series of dark secrets that reveal uncomfortable truths about Tommy's own past and London itself.

Reviews

City of Tiny Lights Cast

Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed headshot

Date of Birth:

1 December 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Billie Piper

Billie Piper headshot

Date of Birth:

22 September 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

James Floyd

James Floyd headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Cush Jumbo

Cush Jumbo headshot

Date of Birth:

1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Roshan Seth

Roshan Seth headshot

Date of Birth:

2 April 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Hannah Rae

Hannah Rae headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

