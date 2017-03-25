* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Fate of the Furious Fast and Furious 8

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
The Fate of the Furious poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 116 cinemas on Tuesday 11th April 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 364 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

www.fastandfurious.com

Directed by:

F. Gary Gray

Written by:

Chris Morgan and Gary Scott Thompson

Produced by:

Vin Diesel, Michael Fottrell, Cliff Lanning and Neal H. Moritz

Starring:

Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Scott Eastwood, Jason Statham, Vin Diesel, Kurt Russell, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris

Genres:

Action, Crime, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game-and the rest of the crew has been exonerated-the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of crime he can't seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, the elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world's stage... and to bring home the man who made them a family.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Fate of the Furious is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Fate of the Furious.

The Fate of the Furious Cast

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron headshot

Date of Birth:

7 August 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Fate of the FuriousAtomic Blonde

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson headshot

Date of Birth:

2 May 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5¼" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

RampageShazam!BaywatchThe Fate of the FuriousJumanji

Scott Eastwood

Scott Eastwood headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Fate of the FuriousOverdrivePacific Rim: Uprising

Jason Statham

Jason Statham headshot

Date of Birth:

26 July 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MegThe Fate of the Furious

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel headshot

Date of Birth:

18 July 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2Avengers: Infinity WarFast & Furious 9Fast & Furious 10The Fate of the Furious

Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell headshot

Date of Birth:

17 March 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Fate of the FuriousGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren headshot

Date of Birth:

26 July 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Fate of the Furious

Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez headshot

Date of Birth:

12 July 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Fate of the Furious

Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson headshot

Date of Birth:

30 December 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fast & Furious 9The Fate of the Furious

Ludacris

Ludacris headshot

Date of Birth:

11 September 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Fate of the Furious

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:29 25th March 2017