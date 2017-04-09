* × Change Settings

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Monday 24th April 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 436 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

James Gunn

Written by:

James Gunn, Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning, Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Gene Colan, Arnold Drake, Steve Englehart, Steve Gan and Jim Starlin

Produced by:

Kevin Feige and Lars P. Winther

Starring:

Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Sylvester Stallone, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Kurt Russell, Nathan Fillion, Glenn Close and Stan Lee

Genres:

Action, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 17 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set to the backdrop of 'Awesome Mixtape #2,' Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.

Reviews

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Cast

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:04 9th April 2017