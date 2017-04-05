* × Change Settings

Olli Maki Hymyilevä mies

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
Directed by:

Juho Kuosmanen

Written by:

Juho Kuosmanen and Mikko Myllylahti

Produced by:

Sol Bondy, Katarina Krave, Simon Perry, Jussi Rantamäki, Jamila Wenske and Nicklas Wikström Nicastro

Starring:

Oona Airola, Eero Milonoff, Joonas Saartamo, Jarkko Lahti, Olli Rahkonen, Joanna Haartti and Olli Mäki

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Romance, Sport

Language:

Finnish

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The true story of Olli Mäki, the famous Finnish boxer who had a shot at the 1962 World Featherweight title. Immensely talented and equally modest, Olli's small town life is transformed when he is swept into national stardom and suddenly regarded as a symbol of his country. There's only one problem: Olli has just fallen in love. Inside of the ring, it's Finland vs. the USA, but outside, boxing and romance become unlikely adversaries vying for Olli's attention. This charming feature debut from Juho Kuosmanen was awarded the Un Certain Regard Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Olli Maki Cast

