One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

8.7 / 702943 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest poster
Contains very strong language and strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Milos Forman

Written by:

Lawrence Hauben, Bo Goldman, Ken Kesey and Dale Wasserman

Produced by:

Michael Douglas and Saul Zaentz

Starring:

Alonzo Brown, Scatman Crothers, Danny DeVito, Louise Fletcher, Nathan George, Sydney Lassick, Christopher Lloyd, Jack Nicholson, William Redfield, Will Sampson, Vincent Schiavelli, Brad Dourif and Anjelica Huston

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

McMurphy has a criminal past and has once again gotten himself into trouble and is sentenced by the court. To escape labor duties in prison, McMurphy pleads insanity and is sent to a ward for the mentally unstable. Once here, McMurphy both endures and stands witness to the abuse and degradation of the oppressive Nurse Ratched, who gains superiority and power through the flaws of the other inmates. McMurphy and the other inmates band together to make a rebellious stance against the atrocious Nurse.

Reviews

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest Cast

Alonzo Brown

Alonzo Brown headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Scatman Crothers

Scatman Crothers headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Danny DeVito

Danny DeVito headshot

Date of Birth:

17 November 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 10" (1.47 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's NestAnimal Crackers

Louise Fletcher

Louise Fletcher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Nathan George

Nathan George headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Sydney Lassick

Sydney Lassick headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Christopher Lloyd

Christopher Lloyd headshot

Date of Birth:

22 October 1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Going in StyleOne Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

William Redfield

William Redfield headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Will Sampson

Will Sampson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Vincent Schiavelli

Vincent Schiavelli headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Brad Dourif

Brad Dourif headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Anjelica Huston

Anjelica Huston headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

