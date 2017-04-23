* × Change Settings

Manhattan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
Contains infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 2 cinemas on Friday 12th May 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 18th June 2017.

Directed by:

Woody Allen

Written by:

Woody Allen and Marshall Brickman

Produced by:

Charles H. Joffe

Starring:

Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Michael Murphy, Mariel Hemingway, Meryl Streep and Anne Byrne Hoffman

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Forty-two year old Isaac Davis has a romanticized view of his hometown, New York City, most specifically Manhattan, as channeled through the lead character in the first book he is writing, despite his own Manhattan-based life being more of a tragicomedy. He has just quit his job as a hack writer for a bad television comedy, he, beyond the ten second rush of endorphins during the actual act of quitting, now regretting the decision, especially as he isn't sure he can live off his book writing career. He is paying two alimonies, his second ex-wife, Jill Davis, a lesbian, who is writing her own tell-all book of their acrimonious split. The one somewhat positive aspect of his life is that he is dating a young woman named Tracy, although she is only seventeen and still in high school. Largely because of their differences a big part of which is due to their ages, he does not see a long term future with her. His life has the potential to be even more tragicomical when he meets journalist Mary.

Reviews

Manhattan Cast

Woody Allen

Date of Birth:

1 December 1935

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manhattan

Diane Keaton

Date of Birth:

5 January 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ManhattanHampstead

Michael Murphy

Date of Birth:

5 May 1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manhattan

Mariel Hemingway

Date of Birth:

22 November 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manhattan

Meryl Streep

Date of Birth:

22 June 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manhattan

Anne Byrne Hoffman

Date of Birth:

28 September 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manhattan

