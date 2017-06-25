* × Change Settings

A Man Called Ove En man som heter Ove

7.7 / 22637 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2017
?
A Man Called Ove poster
Contains suicide theme. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Advanced screenings in 6 cinemas today
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 10 cinemas

Directed by:

Hannes Holm

Written by:

Hannes Holm and Fredrik Backman

Produced by:

Annica Bellander, Per Bouveng, Are Heidenstrom, Yaba Holst, Lone Korslund, Katarina Krave, Hanne Palmquist, Agneta Perman, Martin Sundland, Nicklas Wikström Nicastro and Helena Åkerman

Starring:

Rolf Lassgård, Bahar Pars, Filip Berg, Ida Engvoll, Tobias Almborg and Klas Wiljergård

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Swedish

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

59 year old Ove is the block's grumpy man who several years earlier was deposed as president of the condominium association, but he could not give a damn about being deposed and therefore keeps looking over the neighborhood with an iron fist. When pregnant Parvaneh and her family moves into the terraced house opposite and accidentally backs into Ove's mailbox it turns out to be an unexpected friendship. A drama comedy about unexpected friendship, love and the importance of surrounding yourself with the proper tools.

A Man Called Ove Cast

Rolf Lassgård

Rolf Lassgård headshot

Date of Birth:

29 March 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bahar Pars

Bahar Pars headshot

Date of Birth:

28 March 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Filip Berg

Filip Berg headshot

Date of Birth:

2 October 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ida Engvoll

Ida Engvoll headshot

Date of Birth:

6 October 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tobias Almborg

Tobias Almborg headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Klas Wiljergård

Klas Wiljergård headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

