Dunkirk

World Premiere

Wednesday 19th July 2017
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
?
Dunkirk poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 19 cinemas on Friday 21st July 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 2nd September 2017.

Official Site:

www.dunkirkmovie.com

Directed by:

Christopher Nolan

Written by:

Christopher Nolan

Produced by:

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas

Starring:

Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, Harry Styles, Kenneth Branagh and James D'Arcy

Genres:

Action, Drama, Thriller, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Miraculous evacuation of Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain and France, who were cut off and surrounded by the German army from the beaches and harbor of Dunkirk, France, between May 26- June 04, 1940, during Battle of France in World War II.

Reviews

Dunkirk Cast

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy headshot

Date of Birth:

15 September 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DunkirkStar Wars: The Last JediVenom

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy headshot

Date of Birth:

25 May 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DunkirkThe Party

Mark Rylance

Mark Rylance headshot

Date of Birth:

18 January 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DunkirkReady Player One

Harry Styles

Harry Styles headshot

Date of Birth:

1 February 1994

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dunkirk

Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh headshot

Date of Birth:

10 December 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DunkirkMurder on the Orient Express

James D'Arcy

James D'Arcy headshot

Date of Birth:

24 August 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DunkirkThe Snowman

Recommendations

