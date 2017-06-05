* × Change Settings

From the Land of the Moon Mal de pierres

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
Directed by:

Nicole Garcia

Written by:

Milena Agus, Natalie Carter, Jacques Fieschi and Nicole Garcia

Produced by:

Alain Attal and Annemie Degryse

Starring:

Marion Cotillard, Louis Garrel, Alex Brendemühl, Brigitte Roüan, Victoire Du Bois and Aloïse Sauvage

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

French

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Gabrielle comes from a small village in the South of France, at a time when her dream of true love is considered scandalous, and even a sign of insanity. Her parents marry her to José, an honest and loving Spanish farm worker who they think will make a respectable woman of her. Despite José's devotion to her, Gabrielle vows that she will never love José and lives like a prisoner bound by the constraints of conventional post-World War II society until the day she is sent away to a cure in the Alps to heal her kidney stones. There she meets André Sauvage, a dashing injured veteran of the Indochinese War, who rekindles the passion buried inside her. She promises they will run away together, and André seems to share her desire. Will anyone dare rob her of her right to follow her dreams?

From the Land of the Moon Cast

