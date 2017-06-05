* × Change Settings

The Divergent Series: Ascendant

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
The Divergent Series: Ascendant poster
Current Status:pre-production

Directed by:

Lee Toland Krieger

Written by:

Veronica Roth

Produced by:

Lucy Fisher, Pouya Shahbazian and Douglas Wick

Starring:

Naomi Watts, Bill Skarsgård, Octavia Spencer, Jeff Daniels, Ansel Elgort and Nadia Hilker

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Romance, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Tris and Four fight to end the Bureau of Genetic Welfare's authoritarian reign over the United States.

Reviews

The Divergent Series: Ascendant Cast

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts headshot

Date of Birth:

28 September 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

LarrikinsThe Book of HenryThe Glass CastleThe Divergent Series: Ascendant

Bill Skarsgård

Bill Skarsgård headshot

Date of Birth:

9 August 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3¼" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Divergent Series: AscendantAtomic BlondeIt

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer headshot

Date of Birth:

25 May 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The ShackGiftedThe Divergent Series: Ascendant

Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels headshot

Date of Birth:

19 February 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Divergent Series: Ascendant

Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort headshot

Date of Birth:

14 March 1994

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Divergent Series: AscendantBaby Driver

Nadia Hilker

Nadia Hilker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Divergent Series: Ascendant

Recommendations

