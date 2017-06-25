* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The House

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2017
?
The House poster
Contains strong language, comic violence, sex references and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 22 cinemas on Thursday 29th June 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 33 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

www.warnerbros.co.uk

Directed by:

Andrew Jay Cohen

Written by:

Andrew Jay Cohen and Brendan O'Brien

Produced by:

Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Brendan O'Brien

Starring:

Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, Allison Tolman, Andrea Savage, Rob Huebel, Michaela Watkins and Jeremy Renner

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A dad convinces his friends to start an illegal casino in his basement after he and his wife spend their daughter's college fund.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The House is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The House.

The House Cast

Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell headshot

Date of Birth:

16 July 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The HouseDaddy's Home 2Holmes and Watson

Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler headshot

Date of Birth:

16 September 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The House

Allison Tolman

Allison Tolman headshot

Date of Birth:

18 November 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The House

Andrea Savage

Andrea Savage headshot

Date of Birth:

20 February 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The House

Rob Huebel

Rob Huebel headshot

Date of Birth:

4 June 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The House

Michaela Watkins

Michaela Watkins headshot

Date of Birth:

14 December 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The House

Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner headshot

Date of Birth:

7 January 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The HouseAvengers: Infinity WarWind River

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 11:33 25th June 2017