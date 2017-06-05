* × Change Settings

The Mummy

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
?
The Mummy poster
Contains sustained threat, horror and brief strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 352 cinemas on Friday 9th June 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 24th June 2017.

Official Site:

www.themummymovie.co.uk

Directed by:

Alex Kurtzman

Written by:

Jon Spaihts, Christopher McQuarrie, David Koepp, Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet and Dylan Kussman

Produced by:

Sarah Bradshaw

Starring:

Sofia Boutella, Tom Cruise, Annabelle Wallis, Russell Crowe, Jake Johnson and Chasty Ballesteros

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Though safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension.

Reviews

The Mummy Cast

Sofia Boutella

Sofia Boutella headshot

Date of Birth:

6 April 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Atomic BlondeThe Mummy

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise headshot

Date of Birth:

3 July 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The MummyAmerican MadeMission: Impossible 6

Annabelle Wallis

Annabelle Wallis headshot

Date of Birth:

1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Mummy

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe headshot

Date of Birth:

7 April 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Mummy

Jake Johnson

Jake Johnson headshot

Date of Birth:

28 May 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Mummy

Chasty Ballesteros

Chasty Ballesteros headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Mummy

Recommendations

Last update was at 06:47 5th June 2017