Though safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension.
6 April 1982
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Atomic BlondeThe Mummy
3 July 1962
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
The MummyAmerican MadeMission: Impossible 6
1984
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
The Mummy
7 April 1964
Unknown
5' 11½" (1.82 m)
The Mummy
28 May 1978
Unknown
5' 9¼" (1.76 m)
The Mummy
Unknown
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
The Mummy