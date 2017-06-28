* × Change Settings

War for the Planet of the Apes Planet of the Apes 3

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 11th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
War for the Planet of the Apes poster
Contains moderate violence and injury detail. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Thursday 6th July 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 338 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Matt Reeves

Written by:

Mark Bomback, Matt Reeves, Amanda Silver and Rick Jaffa

Produced by:

Peter Chernin, Dylan Clark, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver and Ryan Stafford

Starring:

Judy Greer, Woody Harrelson, Andy Serkis, Aleks Paunovic, Steve Zahn and Ty Olsson

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

War for the Planet of the Apes Cast

Judy Greer

Judy Greer headshot

Date of Birth:

20 July 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

War for the Planet of the Apes

Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson headshot

Date of Birth:

23 July 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

War for the Planet of the ApesUntitled Han Solo Star Wars AnthologyThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriThe Glass Castle

Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis headshot

Date of Birth:

20 April 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

War for the Planet of the ApesStar Wars: The Last JediBlack PantherJungle BookStar Wars: Episode IX

Aleks Paunovic

Aleks Paunovic headshot

Date of Birth:

29 June 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

War for the Planet of the Apes

Steve Zahn

Steve Zahn headshot

Date of Birth:

13 November 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¼" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

War for the Planet of the ApesLean on Pete

Ty Olsson

Ty Olsson headshot

Date of Birth:

28 January 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

War for the Planet of the Apes

Recommendations

