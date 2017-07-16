* × Change Settings

The Emoji Movie

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 4th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-January 2018
?
The Emoji Movie poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Wednesday 2nd August 2017 - view the list.

Directed by:

Tony Leondis

Written by:

Eric Siegel, Tony Leondis and Mike White

Produced by:

John Kreidman

Starring:

T.J. Miller, James Corden, Steven Wright, Maya Rudolph, Patrick Stewart and Anna Faris

Genres:

Animation, Comedy, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

The Emoji Movie unlocks the never-before-seen secret world inside your smartphone. Hidden within the messaging app is Textopolis, a bustling city where all your favorite emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone's user. In this world, each emoji has only one facial expression - except for Gene, an exuberant emoji who was born without a filter and is bursting with multiple expressions. Determined to become "normal" like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his handy best friend Hi-5 and the notorious code breaker emoji Jailbreak. Together, they embark on an epic "app-venture" through the apps on the phone, each its own wild and fun world, to find the Code that will fix Gene. But when a greater danger threatens the phone, the fate of all emojis depends on these three unlikely friends who must save their world before it's deleted forever.

Reviews

The Emoji Movie Cast

T.J. Miller

T.J. Miller headshot

Date of Birth:

4 June 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Emoji MovieReady Player OneHow to Train Your Dragon 3Deadpool 2Goon: Last of the Enforcers

James Corden

James Corden headshot

Date of Birth:

22 August 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ocean's EightThe Emoji MoviePeter RabbitRalph Breaks the Internet

Steven Wright

Steven Wright headshot

Date of Birth:

6 December 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Emoji Movie

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph headshot

Date of Birth:

27 July 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Emoji MovieThe Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

Patrick Stewart

Patrick Stewart headshot

Date of Birth:

13 July 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Emoji Movie

Anna Faris

Anna Faris headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Emoji Movie

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:29 16th July 2017