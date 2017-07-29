* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Hitman's Bodyguard

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-February 2018
?
The Hitman's Bodyguard poster
Contains strong language and bloody violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Saturday 12th August 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema - view the list.

Official Site:

www.facebook.com

Directed by:

Patrick Hughes

Written by:

Tom O'Connor

Produced by:

William Paul Clark, David Ellison, Mark Gill, Dana Goldberg, Matthew O'Toole, John Thompson and Les Weldon

Starring:

Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Gary Oldman, Elodie Yung and Joaquim de Almeida

Genres:

Action, Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The world's top bodyguard gets a new client, a hit man who must testify at the International Court of Justice. They must put their differences aside and work together to make it to the trial on time.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Hitman's Bodyguard is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Hitman's Bodyguard.

The Hitman's Bodyguard Cast

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds headshot

Date of Birth:

23 October 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Hitman's BodyguardDeadpool 2

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson headshot

Date of Birth:

21 December 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Captain MarvelIncredibles 2GlassThe Hitman's BodyguardAvengers: Infinity War

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek headshot

Date of Birth:

2 September 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Hitman's Bodyguard

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Hitman's BodyguardPrick Up Your EarsDarkest Hour

Elodie Yung

Elodie Yung headshot

Date of Birth:

22 February 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Hitman's Bodyguard

Joaquim de Almeida

Joaquim de Almeida headshot

Date of Birth:

15 March 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Hitman's Bodyguard

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:25 29th July 2017