The LEGO Ninjago Movie

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
The LEGO Ninjago Movie poster
Contains mild comic violence, very mild bad language and rude humour. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Advanced screenings in 3 cinemas on Friday 6th October 2017
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 222 cinemas

Official Site:

www.warnerbros.co.uk

Directed by:

Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher and Bob Logan

Written by:

Hilary Winston, Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman, William Wheeler, Tom Wheeler, John Whittington, Jared Stern, Paul Fisher and Bob Logan

Produced by:

Ryan Halprin and Jon Burton

Starring:

Olivia Munn, Dave Franco, Jackie Chan, Justin Theroux, Michael Peña and Zach Woods

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Six young ninjas Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Zane and Nya are tasked with defending their island home, called Ninjago. By night, they're gifted warriors, using their skills and awesome fleet of vehicles to fight villains and monsters. By day, they're ordinary teens struggling against their greatest enemy: high school.

Reviews

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Cast

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn headshot

Date of Birth:

3 July 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The LEGO Ninjago MovieThe PredatorOcean's EightX-Men: Dark Phoenix

Dave Franco

Dave Franco headshot

Date of Birth:

12 June 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan headshot

Date of Birth:

7 April 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Earth: One Amazing DayThe LEGO Ninjago Movie

Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux headshot

Date of Birth:

10 August 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The LEGO Ninjago MovieThe Spy Who Dumped Me

Michael Peña

Michael Peña headshot

Date of Birth:

13 January 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ant-Man and the WaspHorse SoldiersA Wrinkle in TimeMy Little Pony: The MovieThe LEGO Ninjago Movie

Zach Woods

Zach Woods headshot

Date of Birth:

25 September 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The LEGO Ninjago MovieThe Post

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:27 25th September 2017