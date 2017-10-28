Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash-it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.
20 August 1974
Unknown
5' 4" (1.63 m)
Justice League
15 August 1972
Unknown
6' 3½" (1.92 m)
Justice LeagueJustice League Part Two
30 April 1985
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Justice LeagueFlashpointJustice League Part Two
30 September 1992
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
FlashpointJustice LeagueFantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2
1 August 1979
Unknown
6' 4" (1.93 m)
Justice LeagueAquaman
22 April 1986
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Justice LeagueAquaman
5 May 1983
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
Justice LeagueJustice League Part TwoMission: Impossible 6
17 December 1993
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Justice LeagueFlashpoint
19 September 1948
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
Justice LeagueRed Sparrow
22 January 1965
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Justice League
3 July 1965
Unknown
5' 10½" (1.79 m)
Justice League
9 January 1955
Unknown
5' 10¾" (1.8 m)
The BachelorsFather FiguresJustice League
5 October 1983
Unknown
5' 7¼" (1.71 m)
Justice League
9 February 1953
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Justice LeagueRed Sparrow
8 April 1966
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Justice League
8 July 1968
Unknown
5' 8½" (1.74 m)
Justice LeagueFlashpoint