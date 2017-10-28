* × Change Settings

Justice League

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
Justice League poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.justiceleaguethemovie.com

Directed by:

Zack Snyder

Written by:

Chris Terrio, Zack Snyder, Bob Kane, Bill Finger, Joe Shuster, Jerry Siegel, William Moulton Marston and Joss Whedon

Produced by:

Jon Berg, Geoff Johns, Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder and Gregor Wilson

Starring:

Amy Adams, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Henry Cavill, Kiersey Clemons, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J.K. Simmons, Jesse Eisenberg, Ciarán Hinds, Robin Wright and Billy Crudup

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash-it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Reviews

Justice League Cast

Amy Adams

Amy Adams headshot

Date of Birth:

20 August 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Justice League

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck headshot

Date of Birth:

15 August 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Justice LeagueJustice League Part Two

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot headshot

Date of Birth:

30 April 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Justice LeagueFlashpointJustice League Part Two

Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller headshot

Date of Birth:

30 September 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

FlashpointJustice LeagueFantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa headshot

Date of Birth:

1 August 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Justice LeagueAquaman

Amber Heard

Amber Heard headshot

Date of Birth:

22 April 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Justice LeagueAquaman

Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill headshot

Date of Birth:

5 May 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Justice LeagueJustice League Part TwoMission: Impossible 6

Kiersey Clemons

Kiersey Clemons headshot

Date of Birth:

17 December 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Justice LeagueFlashpoint

Jeremy Irons

Jeremy Irons headshot

Date of Birth:

19 September 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Justice LeagueRed Sparrow

Diane Lane

Diane Lane headshot

Date of Birth:

22 January 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Justice League

Connie Nielsen

Connie Nielsen headshot

Date of Birth:

3 July 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Justice League

J.K. Simmons

J.K. Simmons headshot

Date of Birth:

9 January 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The BachelorsFather FiguresJustice League

Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg headshot

Date of Birth:

5 October 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¼" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Justice League

Ciarán Hinds

Ciarán Hinds headshot

Date of Birth:

9 February 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Justice LeagueRed Sparrow

Robin Wright

Robin Wright headshot

Date of Birth:

8 April 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Justice League

Billy Crudup

Billy Crudup headshot

Date of Birth:

8 July 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Justice LeagueFlashpoint

Last update was at 19:52 28th October 2017