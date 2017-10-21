* × Change Settings

Paddington 2

Unrated

World Premiere

Sunday 5th November 2017
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
Paddington 2 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

In 400 cinemas on Friday 10th November 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 6th January 2018.

Directed by:

Paul King

Written by:

Michael Bond, Jon Croker, Simon Farnaby and Paul King

Produced by:

David Heyman

Starring:

Hugh Grant, Ben Whishaw, Brendan Gleeson, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Julie Walters, Imelda Staunton, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville, Ben Miller, Joanna Lumley and Michael Gambon

Genres:

Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Paddington is happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber's antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it's up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief.

Reviews

Paddington 2 Cast

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant headshot

Date of Birth:

9 September 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paddington 2

Ben Whishaw

Ben Whishaw headshot

Date of Birth:

14 October 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paddington 2

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson headshot

Date of Birth:

29 March 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paddington 2

Jim Broadbent

Jim Broadbent headshot

Date of Birth:

24 May 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paddington 2

Peter Capaldi

Peter Capaldi headshot

Date of Birth:

14 April 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paddington 2

Julie Walters

Julie Walters headshot

Date of Birth:

22 February 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paddington 2Film Stars Don't Die in LiverpoolMamma Mia! Here We Go AgainMary Poppins Returns

Imelda Staunton

Imelda Staunton headshot

Date of Birth:

9 January 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' (1.52 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paddington 2Finding Your Feet

Sally Hawkins

Sally Hawkins headshot

Date of Birth:

27 April 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paddington 2Godzilla: King of MonstersThe Shape of Water

Hugh Bonneville

Hugh Bonneville headshot

Date of Birth:

10 November 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paddington 2Breathe

Ben Miller

Ben Miller headshot

Date of Birth:

24 February 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Johnny English 3Paddington 2

Joanna Lumley

Joanna Lumley headshot

Date of Birth:

1 May 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paddington 2Finding Your Feet

Michael Gambon

Michael Gambon headshot

Date of Birth:

19 October 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paddington 2

Recommendations

Last update was at 17:46 21st October 2017