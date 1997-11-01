* × Change Settings

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

UK Premiere

Thursday 7th December 2017
UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 20th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
?
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.sonypictures.com

Directed by:

Jake Kasdan

Written by:

Chris McKenna, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Erik Sommers and Chris Van Allsburg

Produced by:

Hiram Garcia and Matthew Tolmach

Starring:

Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Alex Wolff and Bobby Cannavale

Genres:

Adventure, Family, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

In a brand new Jumanji adventure, the tables are turned as four teenagers are sucked into Jumanji's world - pitted against rhinos, black mambas and an endless variety of jungle traps and puzzles. To survive, they'll play as characters from the game: meek Spencer becomes a brave explorer ; hulky jock Fridge becomes a tiny genius ; It-girl Bethany becomes a bookworm professor ; and unathletic Martha becomes an amazonian warrior. To beat the game and return to the real world with their lives, they'll have to start seeing things in an entirely different way.

Reviews

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Cast

Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan headshot

Date of Birth:

28 November 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jumanji: Welcome to the JungleAvengers: Infinity WarUntitled Avengers Movie

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson headshot

Date of Birth:

2 May 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5¼" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

RampageSkyscraperHobbs and ShawJumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jumanji: Welcome to the JungleNight School

Jack Black

Jack Black headshot

Date of Birth:

28 August 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jumanji: Welcome to the JungleGoosebumps: HorrorlandThe House with a Clock in its Walls

Alex Wolff

Alex Wolff headshot

Date of Birth:

1 November 1997

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Bobby Cannavale

Bobby Cannavale headshot

Date of Birth:

3 May 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

FerdinandJumanji: Welcome to the JungleI, Tonya

Last update was at 09:30 2nd December 2017