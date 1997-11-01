In a brand new Jumanji adventure, the tables are turned as four teenagers are sucked into Jumanji's world - pitted against rhinos, black mambas and an endless variety of jungle traps and puzzles. To survive, they'll play as characters from the game: meek Spencer becomes a brave explorer ; hulky jock Fridge becomes a tiny genius ; It-girl Bethany becomes a bookworm professor ; and unathletic Martha becomes an amazonian warrior. To beat the game and return to the real world with their lives, they'll have to start seeing things in an entirely different way.
28 November 1987
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Jumanji: Welcome to the JungleAvengers: Infinity WarUntitled Avengers Movie
2 May 1972
Unknown
6' 5¼" (1.96 m)
RampageSkyscraperHobbs and ShawJumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
6 July 1979
Unknown
5' 4" (1.63 m)
Jumanji: Welcome to the JungleNight School
28 August 1969
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Jumanji: Welcome to the JungleGoosebumps: HorrorlandThe House with a Clock in its Walls
1 November 1997
Unknown
5' 10½" (1.79 m)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
3 May 1970
Unknown
6' 2½" (1.89 m)