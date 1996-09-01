* × Change Settings

The Greatest Showman

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 26th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2018
?
The Greatest Showman poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Friday 22nd December 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 307 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Michael Gracey

Written by:

Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon

Produced by:

Deb Dyer, Peter Kohn, Laurence Mark, Jenno Topping and Peter Chernin

Starring:

Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Fredric Lehne

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Musical

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Inspired by the imagination of PT. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Reviews

The Greatest Showman Cast

Rebecca Ferguson

Rebecca Ferguson headshot

Date of Birth:

19 October 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Greatest ShowmanMission: Impossible 6The Kid Who Would Be King

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

9 September 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All the Money in the WorldI Feel PrettyWonderstruckThe Greatest ShowmanVenom

Zac Efron

Zac Efron headshot

Date of Birth:

18 October 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Greatest ShowmanThe Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman headshot

Date of Birth:

12 October 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Greatest ShowmanLarrikins

Zendaya

Zendaya headshot

Date of Birth:

1 September 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Greatest ShowmanSpiderman: Homecoming 2SmallfootDuck Duck Goose

Fredric Lehne

Fredric Lehne headshot

Date of Birth:

3 February 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Greatest Showman

Recommendations

