Sherlock Gnomes Gnomeo & Juliet 2

Family Gala Screening

Sunday 22nd April 2018
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
?
Sherlock Gnomes poster
Contains very mild threat, violence and rude humour. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 2 cinemas on Friday 4th May 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 127 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

John Stevenson

Written by:

Kevin Cecil, Andy Riley, Ben Zazove, Steve Hamilton Shaw, Kelly Asbury, John Smith, Kathy Greenberg, Rob Sprackling and Emily Cook

Produced by:

David Furnish, Elton John, Steve Hamilton Shaw and Carolyn Soper

Starring:

Johnny Depp, Emily Blunt, James McAvoy, Mary J. Blige, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Caine, Stephen Merchant, Maggie Smith, Ozzy Osbourne and Julie Walters

Genres:

Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Mystery, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Garden gnomes, Gnomeo & Juliet, recruit renown detective, Sherlock Gnomes, to investigate the mysterious disappearance of other garden ornaments.

Reviews

Sherlock Gnomes Cast

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp headshot

Date of Birth:

9 June 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sherlock GnomesFantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt headshot

Date of Birth:

23 February 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Animal CrackersSherlock GnomesMary Poppins Returns

James McAvoy

James McAvoy headshot

Date of Birth:

21 April 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sherlock GnomesGlassX-Men: Dark PhoenixSubmergence

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige headshot

Date of Birth:

11 January 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sherlock Gnomes

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Chiwetel Ejiofor headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sherlock GnomesThe Lion King

Michael Caine

Michael Caine headshot

Date of Birth:

14 March 1933

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sherlock GnomesKing of Thieves

Stephen Merchant

Stephen Merchant headshot

Date of Birth:

24 November 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 7" (2.01 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sherlock GnomesFighting with My Family

Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sherlock GnomesNothing Like a Dame

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne headshot

Date of Birth:

3 December 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sherlock Gnomes

Julie Walters

Julie Walters headshot

Date of Birth:

22 February 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mamma Mia! Here We Go AgainMary Poppins ReturnsSherlock Gnomes

Recommendations

Last update was at 21:30 22nd April 2018