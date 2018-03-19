* × Change Settings

Ready Player One

European Premiere

Monday 19th March 2018
UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 29th March 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2018
Ready Player One poster
Contains moderate violence, horror and infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Today in 497 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 3rd May 2018.

Directed by:

Steven Spielberg

Written by:

Ernest Cline and Zak Penn

Produced by:

Donald De Line, Dan Farah, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Meislohn

Starring:

Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller, Hannah John-Kamen, Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg and Olivia Cooke

Genres:

Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ready Player One centers on a young outcast named Wade Watts. In the near future, Watts escapes from his daily drudgery by logging onto an MMO game called 'The Oasis'. When the game's billionaire founder dies, he offers players his fortune as the prize in an easter egg hunt within The Oasis. Watts gets in on the action then after five years finds himself facing off against corporate foes who will go to any lengths to get the money - in both the real world and in The Oasis.

Ready Player One Cast

Ben Mendelsohn

Date of Birth:

3 April 1969

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ready Player OneCaptain MarvelRobin HoodLarrikins

T.J. Miller

Date of Birth:

4 June 1981

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ready Player OneHow to Train Your Dragon 3Deadpool 2

Hannah John-Kamen

Date of Birth:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ready Player OneTomb RaiderAnt-Man and the Wasp

Mark Rylance

Date of Birth:

18 January 1960

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ready Player One

Simon Pegg

Date of Birth:

14 February 1970

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ready Player OneThe Cloverfield ParadoxMission: Impossible - FalloutSlaughterhouse Rulez

Olivia Cooke

Date of Birth:

27 December 1993

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ready Player OneThoroughbreds

