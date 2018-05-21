* × Change Settings

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Jurassic World 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 6th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2018
?
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 114 cinemas on Tuesday 5th June 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 444 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

www.jurassicworldmovie.co.uk

Directed by:

J.A. Bayona

Written by:

Derek Connolly, Michael Crichton and Colin Trevorrow

Produced by:

Belén Atienza, Patrick Crowley, Frank Marshall and Thomas Hayslip

Starring:

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong (rumoured), Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Justice Smith, Jeff Goldblum and Ted Levine

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Four years after the Jurassic World theme park was closed down, Owen and Claire return to Isla Nubar to save the dinosaurs when they learn that a once dormant volcano on the island is active and is threatening to extinguish all life there. Along the way, Owen sets out to find Blue, his lead raptor, and discovers a conspiracy that could disrupt the natural order of the entire planet. Life has found a way, again.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Cast

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt headshot

Date of Birth:

21 June 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cowboy Ninja VikingJurassic World: Fallen KingdomThe Lego Movie Sequel

Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard headshot

Date of Birth:

2 March 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

BD Wong

BD Wong headshot

Date of Birth:

24 October 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Rafe Spall

Rafe Spall headshot

Date of Birth:

10 March 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Toby Jones

Toby Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

7 September 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomChristopher RobinZoo

Justice Smith

Justice Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Detective PikachuJurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum headshot

Date of Birth:

22 October 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4½" (1.94 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomHotel Artemis

Ted Levine

Ted Levine headshot

Date of Birth:

29 May 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Last update was at 07:18 21st May 2018