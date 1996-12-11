* × Change Settings

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Animated Spider-Man Movie

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 12th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
?
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 21 cinemas on Friday 7th December 2018 - view the list.

Official Site:

intothespiderverse.movie

Directed by:

Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman

Written by:

Phil Lord, Stan Lee, Brian Michael Bendis, Steve Ditko, Sara Pichelli, Fabrice Sapolsky, David Hine and Rodney Rothman

Produced by:

Christina Steinberg, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord

Starring:

Liev Schreiber, Shameik Moore, Brian Tyree Henry, Mahershala Ali, Melanie Haynes, Muneeb Rehman, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson and Nicolas Cage

Genres:

Action, Animation, Family, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Spider-Man crosses parallel dimensions and teams up with the Spider-Men of those dimensions to stop a threat to all reality.

Reviews

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Cast

Liev Schreiber

Liev Schreiber headshot

Date of Birth:

4 October 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Shameik Moore

Shameik Moore headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-VerseIf Beale Street Could TalkThe Woman in the Window

Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali headshot

Date of Birth:

16 February 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Green BookAlita: Battle AngelSpider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Melanie Haynes

Melanie Haynes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Muneeb Rehman

Muneeb Rehman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld headshot

Date of Birth:

11 December 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-VerseBumblebee

Jake Johnson

Jake Johnson headshot

Date of Birth:

28 May 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage headshot

Date of Birth:

7 January 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-VerseThe Croods 2

Last update was at 23:03 23rd November 2018