Spider-Man crosses parallel dimensions and teams up with the Spider-Men of those dimensions to stop a threat to all reality.
4 October 1967
Unknown
6' 3" (1.91 m)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-VerseIf Beale Street Could TalkThe Woman in the Window
16 February 1974
Unknown
6' 1½" (1.87 m)
Green BookAlita: Battle AngelSpider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
11 December 1996
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-VerseBumblebee
28 May 1978
Unknown
5' 9¼" (1.76 m)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
7 January 1964
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-VerseThe Croods 2