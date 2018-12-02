* × Change Settings

Puss in Boots 2: Nine Lives & 40 Thieves

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
?
Puss in Boots 2: Nine Lives & 40 Thieves poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:unknown

Directed by:

Chris Miller

Written by:

Christopher Meledandri

Produced by:

Christopher Meledandri

Starring:

Chris Miller

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Puss in Boots travels to a temple to defeat the notorious bandit El Breato and his 40 thieves.

Puss in Boots 2: Nine Lives & 40 Thieves Cast

Chris Miller

Chris Miller headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Puss in Boots 2: Nine Lives & 40 Thieves

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:16 2nd December 2018