Godzilla: King of the Monsters Godzilla 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 29th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2019
?
Godzilla: King of the Monsters poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Friday 24th May 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 255 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Michael Dougherty

Written by:

Max Borenstein, Michael Dougherty and Zach Shields

Produced by:

Mary Parent, Brian Rogers, Thomas Tull, Alex Garcia, Ali Mendes, Cliff Lanning, Jon Jashni and Maricel Pagulayan

Starring:

Millie Bobby Brown, Ken Watanabe, Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Aisha Hinds, Sally Hawkins and Charles Dance

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 11 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Cast

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Godzilla vs. KongGodzilla: King of the Monsters

Ken Watanabe

Ken Watanabe headshot

Date of Birth:

21 October 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Godzilla: King of the MonstersPokémon Detective Pikachu

Kyle Chandler

Kyle Chandler headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Godzilla: King of the MonstersGodzilla vs. Kong

Vera Farmiga

Vera Farmiga headshot

Date of Birth:

6 August 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Godzilla: King of the MonstersCaptive StateAnnabelle Comes HomeThe Many Saints of Newark

O'Shea Jackson Jr.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. headshot

Date of Birth:

24 February 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Aisha Hinds

Aisha Hinds headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Sally Hawkins

Sally Hawkins headshot

Date of Birth:

27 April 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Charles Dance

Charles Dance headshot

Date of Birth:

10 October 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Godzilla: King of the MonstersKingsman: The Great Game

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:24 12th May 2019