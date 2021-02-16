* × Change Settings

Fast & Furious 10

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd April 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2021
?
Fast & Furious 10 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:confirmed

Directed by:

Justin Lin

Written by:

Gary Scott Thompson

Produced by:

Neal H. Moritz

Starring:

Vin Diesel, John West Jr and Trevon Days

Genres:

Action, Crime, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Fast & Furious 10 Cast

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel headshot

Date of Birth:

18 July 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

F9Fast & Furious 10Avatar 2

John West Jr

John West Jr headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bad Boys 4Fast & Furious 10

Trevon Days

Trevon Days headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fast & Furious 10

Last update was at 08:44 16th February 2021