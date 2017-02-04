An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company's CEO from an idyllic but mysterious "wellness center" at a remote location in the Swiss Alps. He soon suspects that the spa's miraculous treatments are not what they seem. When he begins to unravel its terrifying secrets, his sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure.
6 June 1963
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
A Cure for Wellness
Unknown
Unknown
5' 7½" (1.71 m)
A Cure for Wellness
6 February 1986
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Valerian and the City of a Thousand PlanetsA Cure for Wellness
15 July 1952
Unknown
5' 5½" (1.66 m)
A Cure for Wellness
26 September 1979
Unknown
5' 5¾" (1.67 m)
A Cure for Wellness
Unknown
Unknown
5' 10½" (1.79 m)
A Cure for Wellness