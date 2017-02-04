* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

A Cure for Wellness

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
A Cure for Wellness poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Thursday 23rd February 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

www.foxmovies.com

Directed by:

Gore Verbinski

Written by:

Justin Haythe and Gore Verbinski

Produced by:

David Crockett, Christoph Fisser, Arnon Milchan, Henning Molfenter, Gore Verbinski and Charlie Woebcken

Starring:

Jason Isaacs, Mia Goth, Dane DeHaan, Celia Imrie, Susanne Wuest and Natalia Bobrich

Genres:

Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company's CEO from an idyllic but mysterious "wellness center" at a remote location in the Swiss Alps. He soon suspects that the spa's miraculous treatments are not what they seem. When he begins to unravel its terrifying secrets, his sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when A Cure for Wellness is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on A Cure for Wellness.

A Cure for Wellness Cast

Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs headshot

Date of Birth:

6 June 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Cure for Wellness

Mia Goth

Mia Goth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Cure for Wellness

Dane DeHaan

Dane DeHaan headshot

Date of Birth:

6 February 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Valerian and the City of a Thousand PlanetsA Cure for Wellness

Celia Imrie

Celia Imrie headshot

Date of Birth:

15 July 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Cure for Wellness

Susanne Wuest

Susanne Wuest headshot

Date of Birth:

26 September 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Cure for Wellness

Natalia Bobrich

Natalia Bobrich headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Cure for Wellness

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 19:01 4th February 2017