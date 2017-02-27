* × Change Settings

Gleason

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
Gleason poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Clay Tweel

Written by:

Clay Tweel

Produced by:

Justin Bergeron, Kimi Culp, Scott Fujita, Seth Gordon, Kevin Lake, Tenny Priebe, Shannon E. Riggs and Mary Rohlich

Starring:

Steve Gleason, Mike Gleason, Scott Fujita, Mike McKenzie, Michel Varisco-Gleason and Paul Varisco Jr.

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

At the age of 34, Steve Gleason was diagnosed with ALS. Doctors gave the former NFL defensive back and New Orleans hero two to five years to live. So that is what Steve chose to do - LIVE: with purpose, for his newborn son, for his wife, and to help others with his disease.

Reviews

Gleason Cast

Steve Gleason

Steve Gleason headshot

Date of Birth:

19 March 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gleason

Mike Gleason

Mike Gleason headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gleason

Scott Fujita

Scott Fujita headshot

Date of Birth:

28 April 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gleason

Mike McKenzie

Mike McKenzie headshot

Date of Birth:

26 April 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gleason

Michel Varisco-Gleason

Michel Varisco-Gleason headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gleason

Paul Varisco Jr.

Paul Varisco Jr. headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gleason

