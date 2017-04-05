* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Letters from Baghdad

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
Letters from Baghdad poster
Contains brief images of dead bodies and suicide references. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Wednesday 19th April 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Sabine Krayenbühl and Zeva Oelbaum

Produced by:

Mia Bays, Fabrice Esteve, Zeva Oelbaum and Christian Popp

Starring:

Ammar Haj Ahmad, Adam Astill, Tom Chadbon, Simon Chandler, Joanna David, Anthony Edridge, Rose Leslie, Rachael Stirling and Tilda Swinton

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Gertrude Lowthian Bell, sometimes called the "female" Lawrence of Arabia was a British adventurer, archaeologist and political powerhouse, who helped shape the modern Middle East after World War I. Voiced and executive produced by Tilda Swinton, the film chronicles Bell's journey into the uncharted Arabian desert and all-male halls of colonial power with never-seen-before archival footage of the region shot a century ago. The film takes us into a past that is eerily current.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Letters from Baghdad is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Letters from Baghdad.

Letters from Baghdad Cast

Ammar Haj Ahmad

Ammar Haj Ahmad headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Letters from Baghdad

Adam Astill

Adam Astill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Letters from Baghdad

Tom Chadbon

Tom Chadbon headshot

Date of Birth:

27 February 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Letters from Baghdad

Simon Chandler

Simon Chandler headshot

Date of Birth:

1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Letters from Baghdad

Joanna David

Joanna David headshot

Date of Birth:

17 January 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Letters from Baghdad

Anthony Edridge

Anthony Edridge headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Letters from Baghdad

Rose Leslie

Rose Leslie headshot

Date of Birth:

9 February 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Letters from Baghdad

Rachael Stirling

Rachael Stirling headshot

Date of Birth:

30 May 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Their FinestLetters from Baghdad

Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton headshot

Date of Birth:

5 November 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Letters from Baghdad

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:16 5th April 2017