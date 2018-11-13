* × Change Settings

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2

8.2 / 2144 votes

UK Premiere

Tuesday 13th November 2018
[more details...]

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 16th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald poster
Contains moderate fantasy threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 121 cinemas today - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 515 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

David Yates

Written by:

J.K. Rowling

Produced by:

David Heyman, Steve Kloves, J.K. Rowling and Lionel Wigram

Starring:

Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Dan Fogler, Katherine Waterston and Jude Law

Genres:

Adventure, Family, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The second installment of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series which follows the adventures of Newt Scamander.

Reviews

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Cast

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne headshot

Date of Birth:

6 January 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldThe Aeronauts

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp headshot

Date of Birth:

9 June 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldCity of Lies

Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller headshot

Date of Birth:

30 September 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldFlashpoint

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz headshot

Date of Birth:

1 December 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

KinFantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Dan Fogler

Dan Fogler headshot

Date of Birth:

20 October 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Katherine Waterston

Katherine Waterston headshot

Date of Birth:

3 March 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldThe Current War

Jude Law

Jude Law headshot

Date of Birth:

29 December 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Captain MarvelFantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldThe Rhythm SectionSherlock Holmes 3

Recommendations

Last update was at 20:51 14th November 2018