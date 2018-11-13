The second installment of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series which follows the adventures of Newt Scamander.
6 January 1982
Unknown
6' 0½" (1.84 m)
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldThe Aeronauts
9 June 1963
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldCity of Lies
30 September 1992
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldFlashpoint
1 December 1988
Unknown
5' 1" (1.55 m)
KinFantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
20 October 1976
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
3 March 1980
Unknown
5' 11½" (1.82 m)
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldThe Current War
29 December 1972
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Captain MarvelFantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldThe Rhythm SectionSherlock Holmes 3