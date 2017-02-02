* × Change Settings

Gifts

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 5th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
Gifts poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 5th February 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Nichola Bruce

Written by:

Clare Whistler and Nichola Bruce

Produced by:

Nichola Bruce and Kasia Skibinska

Starring:

Clare Whistler, Sophia Campeau-Ferman, Laura Gwynne, Jen Mitas, Jane Trowell and Marina Tsartsara

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film Gifts, originated from eight objects that were traditionally given in England, to welcome a new child into the world: Egg, Coal, Evergreen, Salt, Candle, Bread, Coin and Silver. Each symbolic gift has been the theme of a public event, created by Artist Clare Whistler, in collaboration with leading artists, musicians, poets and documented from 2005-2015 by established filmmakers.

Last update was at 07:52 2nd February 2017