* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Bogan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
new Bogan poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 9th February 2017.

Directed by:

Lakshman

Written by:

Madhankarky, Rokesh and Thamarai

Produced by:

Dr.K. Ganesh and Prabhudheva

Starring:

Hansika Motwani, Jeyam Ravi and Arvind Swamy

Genre:

Action

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Who is Bogan? That is the question that drives this movie about things not being as they seem.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Bogan is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Bogan.

Bogan Cast

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani headshot

Date of Birth:

9 August 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bogan

Jeyam Ravi

Jeyam Ravi headshot

Date of Birth:

10 September 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bogan

Arvind Swamy

Arvind Swamy headshot

Date of Birth:

18 June 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bogan

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:52 2nd February 2017