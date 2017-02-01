Movie Synopsis:

Vincent Machot knows his life by heart. He shares between his hairdressing salon, his cousin, his cat, and his too invasive mother. But life sometimes surprises even the most cautious - He meets up with Rosalie Blum, a mysterious and lonely woman, he is convinced to have already met her. But where? Intrigued, he decides to follow her everywhere, hoping to learn more. He did not suspect that this spinning takes him on an adventure full of surprises, where he will discover fantastic characters as endearing. One thing is certain: Vincent Machot's life will change.