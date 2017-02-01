* × Change Settings

Rosalie Blum

6.8 / 489 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 1st February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2017
?
new Rosalie Blum poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown in UK cinemas on 1st February 2017.
Directed by:

Julien Rappeneau

Written by:

Camille Jourdy and Julien Rappeneau

Produced by:

Michael Gentile and Charles Gillibert

Starring:

Noémie Lvovsky, Kyan Khojandi, Alice Isaaz, Anémone, Philippe Rebbot and Sara Giraudeau

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Vincent Machot knows his life by heart. He shares between his hairdressing salon, his cousin, his cat, and his too invasive mother. But life sometimes surprises even the most cautious - He meets up with Rosalie Blum, a mysterious and lonely woman, he is convinced to have already met her. But where? Intrigued, he decides to follow her everywhere, hoping to learn more. He did not suspect that this spinning takes him on an adventure full of surprises, where he will discover fantastic characters as endearing. One thing is certain: Vincent Machot's life will change.

Reviews

Rosalie Blum Cast

Noémie Lvovsky

Noémie Lvovsky headshot

Date of Birth:

14 December 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Kyan Khojandi

Kyan Khojandi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Alice Isaaz

Alice Isaaz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Anémone

Anémone headshot

Date of Birth:

9 August 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Philippe Rebbot

Philippe Rebbot headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Sara Giraudeau

Sara Giraudeau headshot

Date of Birth:

1 August 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

