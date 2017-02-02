* × Change Settings

Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back Journey to the West: Demon Chapter

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
new Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back poster
Contains moderate fantasy violence and threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 14 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 9th February 2017.

Directed by:

Hark Tsui

Written by:

Stephen Chow and Si-Cheun Lee

Produced by:

Stephen Chow

Starring:

Bei-Er Bao, Mengke Bateer, Sihan Cheng, Chengpeng Dong, Tze Chung Lam and Kenny Lin

Genres:

Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tang Monk brings three disciples on a journey to the West. On the outside, everything seems harmonious. However, tension is present beneath the surface, and their hearts and minds are not in agreement. After a series of demon-capturing events, the monk and his disciples gain mutual understanding of each others' hardships and unease. Finally, they resolve their inner conflict and work together to become an all-conquering, demon-exorcising team.

Reviews

Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back Cast

Bei-Er Bao

Bei-Er Bao headshot

Date of Birth:

3 May 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back

Mengke Bateer

Mengke Bateer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 11" (2.11 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back

Sihan Cheng

Sihan Cheng headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back

Chengpeng Dong

Chengpeng Dong headshot

Date of Birth:

12 January 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Journey to the West: The Demons Strike BackI Am Not Madame Bovary

Tze Chung Lam

Tze Chung Lam headshot

Date of Birth:

16 August 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back

Kenny Lin

Kenny Lin headshot

Date of Birth:

13 February 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1¼" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back

