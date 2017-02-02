Tang Monk brings three disciples on a journey to the West. On the outside, everything seems harmonious. However, tension is present beneath the surface, and their hearts and minds are not in agreement. After a series of demon-capturing events, the monk and his disciples gain mutual understanding of each others' hardships and unease. Finally, they resolve their inner conflict and work together to become an all-conquering, demon-exorcising team.
3 May 1984
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back
Unknown
Unknown
6' 11" (2.11 m)
Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back
12 January 1982
Unknown
Unknown
Journey to the West: The Demons Strike BackI Am Not Madame Bovary
16 August 1976
Unknown
Unknown
Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back
13 February 1988
Unknown
6' 1¼" (1.86 m)
Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back