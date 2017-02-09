* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Kung Fu Yoga

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
new Kung Fu Yoga poster
Contains moderate violence and occasional bloody moments. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 7 cinemas on Friday 10th February 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 16th February 2017.

Directed by:

Stanley Tong

Written by:

Stanley Tong

Produced by:

Sunny Sun, Barbie Tung and Da Wu

Starring:

Jackie Chan, Disha Patani, Amyra Dastur, Aarif Rahman, Sonu Sood and Yixing Zhang

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Comedy, Mystery

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Chinese archeology professor Jack teams up with beautiful Indian professor Ashmita and assistant Kyra to locate lost Magadha treasure. In a Tibetan ice cave, they find the remains of the royal army that had vanished together with the treasure, only to be ambushed by Randall, the descendent of a rebel army leader. When they free themselves, their next stop is Dubai where a diamond from the ice cave is to be auctioned. After a series of double-crosses and revelations about their past, Jack and his team travel to a mountain temple in India, using the diamond as a key to unlock the real treasure.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Kung Fu Yoga is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Kung Fu Yoga.

Kung Fu Yoga Cast

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan headshot

Date of Birth:

7 April 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lego Ninjago MovieKung Fu Yoga

Disha Patani

Disha Patani headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kung Fu Yoga

Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kung Fu Yoga

Aarif Rahman

Aarif Rahman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kung Fu Yoga

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kung Fu Yoga

Yixing Zhang

Yixing Zhang headshot

Date of Birth:

7 October 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kung Fu Yoga

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:41 9th February 2017