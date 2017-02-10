* × Change Settings

Meetings With Ivor

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
new Meetings With Ivor poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 16th February 2017.

Directed by:

Alan Gilsenan

Starring:

Ivor Browne

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sprightly and dapper at the age of eighty-seven, Browne has lost none of his capacity to shock, charm and provoke. He had 'almost everything to be ashamed of' he tells us of his early life, an emotionally difficult period when the young child was frequently reminded by his father that he was a 'mistake'. Spurred on by 'some queer search for meaning', and 'driven by an anxiety not to be a total failure,' Browne emerged as a young man from a protracted convalescence after contracting tuberculosis determined to question his relationship with the world.

Reviews

Meetings With Ivor Cast

Ivor Browne

Ivor Browne headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Meetings With Ivor

