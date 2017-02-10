Meetings With Ivor

Movie Synopsis:

Sprightly and dapper at the age of eighty-seven, Browne has lost none of his capacity to shock, charm and provoke. He had 'almost everything to be ashamed of' he tells us of his early life, an emotionally difficult period when the young child was frequently reminded by his father that he was a 'mistake'. Spurred on by 'some queer search for meaning', and 'driven by an anxiety not to be a total failure,' Browne emerged as a young man from a protracted convalescence after contracting tuberculosis determined to question his relationship with the world.