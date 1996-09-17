* × Change Settings

Churchill

5.8 / 338 votes

Special Screening

Monday 5th June 2017
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 16th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
Churchill poster
Contains mild bad language and scenes of smoking. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.embankmentfilms.com

Directed by:

Jonathan Teplitzky

Written by:

Alex von Tunzelmann

Produced by:

Claudia Bluemhuber, Nick Taussig, Piers Tempest and Paul Van Carter

Starring:

Brian Cox, Miranda Richardson, John Slattery, Ella Purnell, Julian Wadham, Richard Durden, James Purefoy and Danny Webb

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

June 1944. Allied Forces stand on the brink: a massive army is secretly assembled on the south coast of Britain, poised to re-take Nazi-occupied Europe. One man stands in their way: Winston Churchill. Behind the iconic figure and rousing speeches: a man who has faced political ridicule, military failure and a speech impediment. An impulsive, sometimes bullying personality - fearful, obsessive and hurting. Fearful of repeating, on his disastrous command, the mass slaughter of 1915, when hundreds of thousands of young men were cut down on the beaches of Gallipoli. Obsessed with fulfilling historical greatness: his destiny. Exhausted by years of war and plagued by depression, Churchill is a shadow of the hero who has resisted Hitler's Blitzkrieg. Should the D-Day landings fail, he is terrified he'll be remembered as an architect of carnage. Political opponents sharpen their knives. General Eisenhower and Field Marshal Montgomery are increasingly frustrated by Churchill's attempts to stop.

Churchill Cast

Brian Cox

Brian Cox headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Churchill

Miranda Richardson

Miranda Richardson headshot

Date of Birth:

3 March 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Churchill

John Slattery

John Slattery headshot

Date of Birth:

13 August 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Churchill

Ella Purnell

Ella Purnell headshot

Date of Birth:

17 September 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Churchill

Julian Wadham

Julian Wadham headshot

Date of Birth:

7 August 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Churchill

Richard Durden

Richard Durden headshot

Date of Birth:

8 February 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Churchill

James Purefoy

James Purefoy headshot

Date of Birth:

3 June 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Churchill

Danny Webb

Danny Webb headshot

Date of Birth:

6 June 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Churchill

Last update was at 07:08 12th June 2017