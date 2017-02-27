Four friends gather at an elegant home during the Summer of Love, 1969. Unbeknownst to them, deadly visitors are waiting outside. What begins as a simple farewell party turns to a night of primal terror as the intruders stalk and torment the four, who struggle for their lives against what appears to be a senseless attack Written by Warner Bros.
25 November 1986
Unknown
5' 7½" (1.71 m)
Wolves at the Door
11 September 1987
Unknown
5' 4" (1.63 m)
Wolves at the Door
21 December 1955
Unknown
5' 6½" (1.69 m)
Wolves at the Door
19 August 1980
Unknown
5' 7½" (1.71 m)
Wolves at the Door
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Wolves at the Door
23 December 1992
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Wolves at the Door