* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Wolves at the Door

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
Wolves at the Door poster
Contains strong threat and violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Wolves at the Door is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

John R. Leonetti

Written by:

Gary Dauberman

Produced by:

Peter Safran

Starring:

Katie Cassidy, Elizabeth Henstridge, Jane Kaczmarek, Adam Campbell, Lucas Adams and Spencer Daniels

Genres:

Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Four friends gather at an elegant home during the Summer of Love, 1969. Unbeknownst to them, deadly visitors are waiting outside. What begins as a simple farewell party turns to a night of primal terror as the intruders stalk and torment the four, who struggle for their lives against what appears to be a senseless attack Written by Warner Bros.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Wolves at the Door is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Wolves at the Door.

Wolves at the Door Cast

Katie Cassidy

Katie Cassidy headshot

Date of Birth:

25 November 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wolves at the Door

Elizabeth Henstridge

Elizabeth Henstridge headshot

Date of Birth:

11 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wolves at the Door

Jane Kaczmarek

Jane Kaczmarek headshot

Date of Birth:

21 December 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wolves at the Door

Adam Campbell

Adam Campbell headshot

Date of Birth:

19 August 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wolves at the Door

Lucas Adams

Lucas Adams headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wolves at the Door

Spencer Daniels

Spencer Daniels headshot

Date of Birth:

23 December 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wolves at the Door

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:50 27th February 2017