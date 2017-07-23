* × Change Settings

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-February 2018
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature poster
Contains mild comic threat and violence. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Cal Brunker

Written by:

Bob Barlen, Cal Brunker, Scott Bindley, Peter Lepeniotis and Daniel Woo

Produced by:

Bob Barlen, Jonghan Kim, Sunghwan Kim, Harry Linden, Jun Zheng and Youngki Lee

Starring:

Will Arnett, Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph, Jackie Chan, Isabela Moner and Peter Stormare

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Surly and his friends, Buddy, Andie and Precious discover that the mayor of Oakton City is cracking one big hustle to build a giant yet quite-shabby amusement park, which in turn will bulldoze their home, which is the city park, and it's up to them and the rest of the park animals to stop the mayor, along with his daughter and a mad animal control officer from getting away with his scheme, and take back the park.

Reviews

