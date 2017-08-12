* × Change Settings

The Limehouse Golem

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-February 2018
?
The Limehouse Golem poster
Contains strong bloody violence, gory images, strong sex and sexual violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Saturday 19th August 2017 - view the list.

Directed by:

Juan Carlos Medina

Written by:

Peter Ackroyd and Jane Goldman

Produced by:

Elizabeth Karlsen, Joanna Laurie, Caroline Levy and Stephen Woolley

Starring:

Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth, María Valverde, Eddie Marsan and Daniel Mays

Genres:

Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A series of murders has shaken the community to the point where people believe that only a legendary creature from dark times - the mythical so-called Golem - must be responsible.

Reviews

The Limehouse Golem Cast

Olivia Cooke

Olivia Cooke headshot

Date of Birth:

27 December 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ready Player OneThe Limehouse Golem

Bill Nighy

Bill Nighy headshot

Date of Birth:

12 December 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Limehouse Golem

Douglas Booth

Douglas Booth headshot

Date of Birth:

9 July 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Loving VincentMary ShelleyThe Limehouse Golem

María Valverde

María Valverde headshot

Date of Birth:

24 March 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Limehouse GolemBack to Burgundy

Eddie Marsan

Eddie Marsan headshot

Date of Birth:

9 June 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Atomic BlondeJungle BookThe Limehouse GolemWhite Boy Rick

Daniel Mays

Daniel Mays headshot

Date of Birth:

31 March 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Limehouse Golem

Recommendations

Last update was at 20:15 12th August 2017