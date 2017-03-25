* × Change Settings

The Hatton Garden Job

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
The Hatton Garden Job poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Ronnie Thompson

Written by:

Ray Bogdanovich, Dean Lines and Ronnie Thompson

Produced by:

Ben Jacques

Starring:

Matthew Goode, Joely Richardson, Stephen Moyer, Clive Russell, Phil Daniels, David Calder, Larry Lamb and Jack Doolan

Genre:

Crime

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In April 2015, the Hatton Garden Safe Deposit Company, an underground safe deposit facility in London's Hatton Garden area, was burgled by 4 elderly men. The total stolen may have a value of up to 200 million, the incident has been called the "largest burglary in English legal history." Written by philip holden.

The Hatton Garden Job Cast

Matthew Goode

Matthew Goode headshot

Date of Birth:

3 April 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Joely Richardson

Joely Richardson headshot

Date of Birth:

9 January 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Stephen Moyer

Stephen Moyer headshot

Date of Birth:

11 October 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Clive Russell

Clive Russell headshot

Date of Birth:

7 December 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 6" (1.98 m)

Phil Daniels

Phil Daniels headshot

Date of Birth:

25 October 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

David Calder

David Calder headshot

Date of Birth:

1 August 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Larry Lamb

Larry Lamb headshot

Date of Birth:

10 October 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Jack Doolan

Jack Doolan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 09:29 25th March 2017