In April 2015, the Hatton Garden Safe Deposit Company, an underground safe deposit facility in London's Hatton Garden area, was burgled by 4 elderly men. The total stolen may have a value of up to 200 million, the incident has been called the "largest burglary in English legal history." Written by philip holden.
3 April 1978
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
The Hatton Garden Job
9 January 1965
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
The Hatton Garden Job
11 October 1969
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
The Hatton Garden Job
7 December 1945
Unknown
6' 6" (1.98 m)
The Hatton Garden Job
25 October 1958
Unknown
5' 7½" (1.71 m)
The Hatton Garden Job
1 August 1946
Unknown
Unknown
The Hatton Garden Job
10 October 1947
Unknown
6' 4" (1.93 m)
The Hatton Garden Job
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Hatton Garden Job