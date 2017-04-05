* × Change Settings

The Belko Experiment

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
The Belko Experiment poster
Contains strong bloody violence and gory images. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Greg McLean

Written by:

James Gunn

Produced by:

Dan Clifton, James Gunn, Jimmy Holcomb and Peter Safran

Starring:

Adria Arjona, Tony Goldwyn, Michael Rooker, David Dastmalchian, Josh Brener and John C. McGinley

Genres:

Action, Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a twisted social experiment, 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogotá, Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company's intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed.

Reviews

The Belko Experiment Cast

Adria Arjona

Adria Arjona headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Tony Goldwyn

Tony Goldwyn headshot

Date of Birth:

20 May 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Michael Rooker

Michael Rooker headshot

Date of Birth:

6 April 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

David Dastmalchian

David Dastmalchian headshot

Date of Birth:

21 July 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Josh Brener

Josh Brener headshot

Date of Birth:

1 October 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

John C. McGinley

John C. McGinley headshot

Date of Birth:

3 August 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

