Slender Man

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-February 2019
Contains sustained threat and strong horror. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Sylvain White

Written by:

David Birke and Victor Surge

Produced by:

Robyn Meisinger, William Sherak, Sarah Snow, James Vanderbilt and Andrea Ajemian

Starring:

Julia Goldani Telles, Joey King, Jaz Sinclair, Alex Fitzalan, Kevin Chapman and Oscar Wahlberg

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Five collage students take a trip to a lake house for the summer. It is surrounded by woods. One night they here screaming in the woods. Suddenly they all start going missing. A strange figure is seen lurking around there house. A tall black figure with no face. They start to suspect something strange is going on at the lake house.

Reviews

Slender Man Cast

Julia Goldani Telles

Julia Goldani Telles headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Joey King

Joey King headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1999

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Jaz Sinclair

Jaz Sinclair headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Alex Fitzalan

Alex Fitzalan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Kevin Chapman

Kevin Chapman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Oscar Wahlberg

Oscar Wahlberg headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

