Suntan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
?
Suntan poster
Contains sexual threat. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 4 cinemas on Friday 28th April 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 6th May 2017.

Directed by:

Argyris Papadimitropoulos

Written by:

Argyris Papadimitropoulos and Syllas Tzoumerkas

Produced by:

Ernst Fassbender, Stelios Kotionis, Argyris Papadimitropoulos, Konstantina Stavrianou, Theodora Valenti, Phaedra Vokali and Irini Vougioukalou

Starring:

Makis Papadimitriou, Elli Tringou, Dimi Hart, Hara Kotsali, Milou Van Groesen and Marcus Collen

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance, Thriller

Language:

Greek

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

For middle-aged Kostis, life has passed him by. As the newly appointed doctor of a tiny island, Kostis spends a dreary winter alone. By the time summer arrives, though, the island has turned into a thriving, wild vacation spot with nude beaches and crazy parties. When Kostis meets the beautiful and flirty Anna, he falls hard for her and goes out of his way to conquer and impress her. Before long, Kostis is spending nearly all of his time getting drunk, partying hard, and even making out with Anna. What starts as a rediscovery with his lost-long youth, though, slowly turns into an obsession as Kostis is willing to do whatever it takes to keep his Anna. Suntan celebrates the beauty and strength of the youthful body, while simultaneously embracing its inevitable decay.

Reviews

Suntan Cast

Makis Papadimitriou

Makis Papadimitriou headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Suntan

Elli Tringou

Elli Tringou headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Suntan

Dimi Hart

Dimi Hart headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Suntan

Hara Kotsali

Hara Kotsali headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Suntan

Milou Van Groesen

Milou Van Groesen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Suntan

Marcus Collen

Marcus Collen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Suntan

