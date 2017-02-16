* × Change Settings

Soul on a String

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 16th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 18th February 2017.

Directed by:

Yang Zhang

Written by:

Trashidawa and Yang Zhang

Produced by:

Li Li and Yang Zhang

Starring:

Quni Ciren, Kimba and Siano Dudiom Zahi

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Tibetan

Runtime:

2 hours 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A killer is entrusted with a sacred mission.

Soul on a String Cast

Quni Ciren

Kimba

Siano Dudiom Zahi

