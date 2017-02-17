* × Change Settings

Liberation Day

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Ugis Olte and Morten Traavik

Written by:

Morten Traavik

Produced by:

Uldis Cekulis, Miha Cernec and Morten Traavik

Starring:

Boris Benko, Tomaz Cubej, Milan Fras, Janez Gabric, Tomislav Gangl and Matej Gobec

Genres:

Documentary, Music, Musical

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Under the loving but firm guidance of an old fan turned director and cultural diplomat and to the surprise of a whole world, the ex-Yugoslavian cult band Laibach becomes the first foreign rock group ever to perform in the fortress state of North Korea. Confronting strict ideology and cultural differences, the band struggles to get their songs through the needle's eye of censorship before they can be unleashed on an audience never before exposed to alternative rock'n'roll. Meanwhile, propaganda loudspeakers are being set up at the border between the two Koreas and a countdown to war is announced. The hills are alive.with the sound of music.

Liberation Day Cast

